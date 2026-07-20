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As-Saffat
30
37:30
وما كان لنا عليكم من سلطان بل كنتم قوما طاغين ٣٠
وَمَا كَانَ لَنَا عَلَيْكُم مِّن سُلْطَـٰنٍۭ ۖ بَلْ كُنتُمْ قَوْمًۭا طَـٰغِينَ ٣٠
وَمَا
كَانَ
لَنَا
عَلَيۡكُم
مِّن
سُلۡطَٰنِۭۖ
بَلۡ
كُنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٗا
طَٰغِينَ
٣٠
[30] และเราไม่มีอำนาจใดๆ เหนือพวกท่าน แต่ว่าพวกท่านเป็นหมู่ชนที่ดื้อรั้นต่างหาก
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ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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