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As-Saffat
25
37:25
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمۡ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُونَ
٢٥
[25] (จะมีเสียงถามขึ้นว่า) เกิดอะไรขึ้นแก่พวกเจ้า ทำไมจึงไม่ช่วยเหลือซึ่งกันและกัน
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Sarah Shoaib
ติดตาม
6 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 37:25
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
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11
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