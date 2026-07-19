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Ar-Rum
37
30:37
اولم يروا ان الله يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء ويقدر ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يومنون ٣٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ وَيَقْدِرُ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يُؤْمِنُونَ ٣٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَقۡدِرُۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٣٧
[37] พวกเขามิเห็นดอกหรือว่า แท้จริงนั้นอัลลอฮฺทรงให้กว้างขวางซึ่งเครื่องยังชีพแก่ผู้ที่พระองค์ทรงประสงค์ และทรงให้คับแคบ แท้จริงในการนี้ แน่นอน ย่อมเป็นสัญญาณแก่หมู่ชนผู้ศรัทธา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
J Yousef
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 34:39, 30:37, 2:245, 34:36, 29:62, 39:52, 42:12, 13:26, 17:30
โพสต์ใน
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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