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Ar-Rum
20
30:20
ومن اياته ان خلقكم من تراب ثم اذا انتم بشر تنتشرون ٢٠
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَنْ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ إِذَآ أَنتُم بَشَرٌۭ تَنتَشِرُونَ ٢٠
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَنۡ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
إِذَآ
أَنتُم
بَشَرٞ
تَنتَشِرُونَ
٢٠
[20] และหนึ่งจากสัญญาณทั้งหลายของพระองค์คือ ทรงสร้างพวกเจ้าจากดิน แล้วพวกเจ้าเป็นมนุษย์แพร่กระจายออกไป
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Salihu Abba
ติดตาม
7 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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