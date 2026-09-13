The Believer and the Disbeliever are never Equal Allah says, `They could never be equal; those among people who know that what, أَنزَلَ إِلَيْكَ (has been revealed unto you), O Muhammad, مِن رَبِّكَ (from your Lord) is the truth about which there is no doubt and in which there is no confusion, vagueness or contradiction. Rather, they believe that all of it is the truth, each part of it testifying to another. They believe that none of its parts contradicts the others, that all its information is true and that all its commandments and prohibitions are just, وَتَمَّتْ كَلِمَةُ رَبِّكَ صِدْقاً وَعَدْلاً (And the Word of your Lord has been fulfilled in truth and in justice.) 6:15 It is accurate in its information and stories and just in what it orders. Therefore, the Ayah says, those who believe in the truth that you brought, O Muhammad, are not at all similar to those who are blind and cannot find guidance to what benefits them, which they cannot even comprehend. And even if they comprehend the guidance, they will not follow it, believe in it or abide by it.' Allah said in another Ayah, لاَ يَسْتَوِى أَصْحَـبُ النَّارِ وَأَصْحَـبُ الْجَنَّةِ أَصْحَـبُ الْجَنَّةِ هُمُ الْفَآئِزُونَ (Not equal are the dwellers of the Fire and the dwellers of the Paradise. It is the dwellers of Paradise that will be successful.) 59:20 Allah said in this honorable Ayah, أَفَمَن يَعْلَمُ أَنَّمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ مِن رَبِّكَ الْحَقُّ كَمَنْ هُوَ أَعْمَى (Shall he then who knows that what has been revealed unto you from your Lord is the truth, be like him who is blind) They are not equal. Allah said next, إِنَّمَا يَتَذَكَّرُ أُوْلُواْ الأَلْبَـبِ (But it is only the men of understanding that pay heed.) meaning, it is those who have sound minds who draw lessons, gain wisdom and understand. We ask Allah to make us among them.