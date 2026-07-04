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An-Naml
26
27:26
الله لا الاه الا هو رب العرش العظيم ۩ ٢٦
ٱللَّهُ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ رَبُّ ٱلْعَرْشِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ۩ ٢٦
ٱللَّهُ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَرۡشِ
ٱلۡعَظِيمِ۩
٢٦
[26] อัลลอฮฺ ไม่มีพระเจ้าอื่นใดที่เที่ยงแท้นอกจากพระองค์ พระเจ้าแห่งบัลลังก์อันยิ่งใหญ่
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การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 3:2, 20:8, 27:26
When I read this quote by Sister YasminMogahed, it made me view the dhikr of 'La illaha il Allah' in a totally new light:
'The process of first emptying the heart can be found in the beginning half of the shahada (declaration of faith).' Yasmin Mogahed
When you do this dhikr, imagine that every time you say 'La illaha' your heart is emptying out all that is distracting it from Allah, like a cup spilling out its contents.
And when you say 'il ...
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