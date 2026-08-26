وَأَنَّهُ هُوَ رَبُّ الشِّعْرَىٰ (and that He is the One who is the Lord of Sirius ...53:49) The word shi` ra with the diacritical symbol kasrah under the letter shin is the name of a star, called Sirius which is behind Jauza'. Some of the Arab tribes worshipped the mighty star, Sirius, because they regarded it as a source of good or bad luck for them. Allah mentions this star in particular in order to refute their false notion and to affirm that He is the Lord and Master of this star as well, although He is the Creator, Master and Lord of all the stars, heavens and the earth.