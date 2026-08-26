وَإِن يَرَوْا آيَةً يُعْرِضُوا وَيَقُولُوا سِحْرٌ مُّسْتَمِرٌّ (And when these people see a sign, they turn away and say, "[ This is ] a transient magic.... 54:2). The word mustamirr, in the popular sense of the word, as used in Persian and Urdu, means something lasting or enduring. However, in the Arabic language it is sometimes used in the sense of passing away or coming to an end, being derived from marra and istamarra. Leading authorities on Tafsir, like Mujahid and Qatadah رحمۃ اللہ علیہما have applied this sense of the word in the present context. Thus the verse means that the Quraish alleged that the sign of moon-splitting they saw was an illusion and false; its effect will soon diminish and fade away. Another meaning of the word mustamirr is strong and firm. Abul-` Aliyah and Dahhak رحمۃ اللہ علیہما interpret the word in this sense, meaning that this is a very potent sorcery.