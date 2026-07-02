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Al-Ma'idah
100
5:100
قل لا يستوي الخبيث والطيب ولو اعجبك كثرة الخبيث فاتقوا الله يا اولي الالباب لعلكم تفلحون ١٠٠
قُل لَّا يَسْتَوِى ٱلْخَبِيثُ وَٱلطَّيِّبُ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَكَ كَثْرَةُ ٱلْخَبِيثِ ۚ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ ١٠٠
قُل
لَّا
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلۡخَبِيثُ
وَٱلطَّيِّبُ
وَلَوۡ
أَعۡجَبَكَ
كَثۡرَةُ
ٱلۡخَبِيثِۚ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تُفۡلِحُونَ
١٠٠
[100] จงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) ว่าสิ่งเลวกับสิ่งดีนั้นย่อมไม่เท่าเทียมกัน และแม้ว่าความมากมายของสิ่งชั่วนั้น ได้ทำให้ท่านพึงใจก็ตาม จงยำเกรงอัลลอฮฺเถิด ผู้มีสติบัญญัติทั้งหลาย เพื่อว่าพวกเจ้าจะได้รับความสำเร็จ
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การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Saleem Malik
ติดตาม
4 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
Salam Alaykum,
For this reflection, the verse that really resonated with me was 5:100. What stood out to me is the reminder that the dunya can be very deceiving. So many things in this world appear attractive because they are abundant, popular, or seem to bring immediate happiness, but that does not mean they are good for us. This verse reminds me that what is good and pleasing to Allah SWT is not always what first catches our attention.
"But ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
17
3
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
6 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 41:34-36, 5:100, 2:45-46
For the past few days, Allahu-akbar, I have found myself increasingly in awe of a couple of verses the more I consider it. The more I do, the more it feels as though I've yet to understand,
{ And seek help through patience and prayer; and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive
Who are certain that they will meet their Lord and that they will return to Him. } (Qur'an, 2:45-46 }
For today, there's this incredibly simple point th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
0
Rayaan Shafi
ติดตาม
6 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
Taqwa and the immune system.
The body needs protection against diseases, and that's where the immune system plays a role, but our souls also need to be protected from the various evils that exist in this world, and that's where taqwa plays a role, and so taqwa is like a "spiritual immune system" built into us and needs to be strengthened continuously. If there was an abundance of viruses or diseases going around in an area, people may isolate th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
23
9
Ubaid Farid
ติดตาม
26 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗻’𝘁 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁!
قُل لَّا يَسْتَوِى ٱلْخَبِيثُ وَٱلطَّيِّبُ وَلَوْ أَعْجَبَكَ كَثْرَةُ ٱلْخَبِيثِ ۚ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُفْلِحُونَ
Allah makes something very clear here: 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹, 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗲 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹! 𝗡𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀.
We live in an age of a...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
29
2
suher khirallah
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100, 51:56, 2:21
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
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14
5
Maryam Nazar
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 42:52, 35:20, 5:100
Just like the sunflower turn its beautiful face towards sunlight,we should always turn to the bright side.There will be too much of evil or dark side,but we should really try hard to look only towards the light.
The sunflower consistently look for light and turn towards it on a continuous basis.We should strive hard continuously to focus on light.Only by finding the light we can get rid off darknesses.
Sunflower is always happy when it is in th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
0
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
'Evil and good are not equal, though you may be dazzled by the abundance of evil.' (5:100)
This weeks Quranic Maxim reminded me to be careful about becoming desensitized to evil. Sometimes when things are in abundance, they start to feel 'normal'. Perhaps they begin to seem so normal that it doesn't even feel wrong to be impressed/dazzled by them.
'Evil and good are not equal' At first glance, this may appear to be a simple reminder, but upon ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
41
9
DrHaleema Anwar
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
This ayah is so comforting.
At times we are done wrong to or evil plots are made against us. It overwhelms us and if this emotion is not properly navigated, it takes over thinking and weakens us.
This Ayah gives a reality check. It conforms that good and evil are not equal and also acknowledges the human nature that it does get dazzled by wrong. The way to deal with this situation and not to be a victim of it is to:
1. Be mindful of Allah. This m...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
2
Khaleda Begum
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100
#QuranicMaxims
This ayah validated my belief that, always feeling good can’t produce anything worthwhile . We are floating in a world where 'feel good mentality' becomes epidemic. We immediately reject to do something that is mentally and physically laborious and doesn’t give 'feel good'. People who can’t wake up for fajr because they were feeling good two third of the night by being glued to their phone. Wasn’t that 'feel good' evil ?
Do you t...
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13
3
Salah Sheikh
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 5:100, 3:7
I noticed a link between this ayah and the Islamic concept of the isnad – the chain of transmission. An early scholar said 'If not for the isnad, whoever wanted could say whatever they wanted.'
In order to protect the religion from such people who seek '˹to spread˺ doubt through their ˹false˺ interpretations', Allah here has stated that the only authorities that we can rely on are Allah and those firmly rooted in knowledge.
The isnad is this f...
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2
0
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