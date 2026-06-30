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Al-Baqarah
8
2:8
ومن الناس من يقول امنا بالله وباليوم الاخر وما هم بمومنين ٨
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَبِٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَمَا هُم بِمُؤْمِنِينَ ٨
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَقُولُ
ءَامَنَّا
بِٱللَّهِ
وَبِٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَمَا
هُم
بِمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٨
[8] และจากหมู่ชนนั้น มีผู้กล่าวว่า เราได้ศรัทธาต่ออัลลอฮฺ และวันปรโลกแล้ว ทั้ง ๆ ที่พวกเขาหาใช่เป็นผู้ศรัทธาไม่
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Almas K.
ติดตาม
20 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
21
6
Salihu Abba
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 102:8, 2:8
Have you ever met a truly honorable person? One clear sign of their integrity is that they always keep their promises; they don’t lie or issue empty threats. Now, if such a person keeps their word, what then of Allah, the Most Honorable? This means that whatever He has warned us about will certainly come to pass.
Reflecting on Quran 102:8, 'Then, on that Day, you will definitely be questioned about ˹your worldly˺ pleasures,' I am compelled to as...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
23
1
Nayab Khalid Qazi
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:8
In Al Baqarah 2:8, Allah says:
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَقُولُ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَبِٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْءَاخِرِ وَمَا هُم بِمُؤْمِنِينَ
And of the people are some who say, we believed in Allah and in the day last but not they are Momineen.
In every facet of our lives, we find ourselves in profound need of Allah’s guidance and blessings. It’s a beautiful journey of perpetual remembrance, where we humbly implore, 'Oh Allah, accept our prayers.' With eac...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
27
3
محمد اشراق
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:8-14
In the beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the characteristics of believers, disbelievers, and hypocrites. While these verses directly address the hypocrites of Medina, and have also some other implication but following are some forms of hypocrisy in light of these verses that should be reflect on .
Ayah 8 : True Belief Requires Action
Saying 'I am Muslim' isn't enough. If I don't pray, neglect Allah's words, mistreat others, lack ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
0
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