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Al-Baqarah
67
2:67
واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَن تَذْبَحُوا۟ بَقَرَةًۭ ۖ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتَتَّخِذُنَا هُزُوًۭا ۖ قَالَ أَعُوذُ بِٱللَّهِ أَنْ أَكُونَ مِنَ ٱلْجَـٰهِلِينَ ٦٧
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
[67] และจงรำลึกถึงขณะที่มูซาได้กล่าวแก่กลุ่มชนของเขาว่า แท้จริงอัลลอฮฺทรงบัญชาแก่พวกท่านให้เชือดวัวตัวเมียตัวหนึ่ง พวกเขากล่าวว่า ท่านจะถือเอาพวกเราเป็นที่ล้อเล่นกระนั้นหรือ? มูซากล่าวว่า ฉันขอความคุ้มครองต่ออัลลอฮฺให้พ้นจากการที่ฉันจะเป็นพวกโง่เขลาเบาปัญญา
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Talha Ghannam
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:67
#FridayReflection
5: Lessons Shown
Video:
https://youtu.be/G-SQmuHaz_A
Podcast:
https://anchor.fm/quranclub
App: www.quranclub.org
---
When teaching, the most effective lessons aren’t spoken, they’re shown. The other day during our Quran Reflection class, I wanted to demonstrate this principle to my students.
'Today’s verse for reflection is verse 67, Surah Al-Baqarah. Allah says:'
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُر...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
0
ekaterina myachina
ติดตาม
11 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:67-71
Though They Almost Did Not
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:67–71) through the Hadith
The command in these verses begins with striking simplicity:
﴿إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَن تَذْبَحُوا۟ بَقَرَةً﴾
“Indeed, Allah commands you to slaughter a cow.” — 2:67
But the simplicity does not remain.
The questions begin:
what kind of cow,
what age,
what color.
And with every question, the matter becomes narrower and more difficult.
According to the classical ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
2
Huma A.
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:67-74
Surah Al-Baqarah Ayah 67-74
This Ayah teaches me to not ask many questions, it just complicates the order. Do as Allah has told you, without asking questions, without making it complicated
The nature of the question depends on the niyyah. Will the question bring me closer to Allah or take me away?
A question that is asked with pure intention of increasing knowledge and faith is a praiseworthy question. A question that is asked just to argue or ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
16
2
Marjan
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 37:102, 2:67-71
2:67 Remember when Moses said to his people, ‘God commands you to sacrifice a cow,’ they said, ‘Are you making fun of us?’ He answered, ‘God forbid that I should be so ignorant.’
68 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what sort it should be.’ He answered, ‘God says the cow should be neither too old nor too young, but in between, so do as you are commanded.’
69 They said, ‘Call on your Lord for us, to show us what colour it should b...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
7
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
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9
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