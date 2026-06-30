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Al-Baqarah
5
2:5
اولايك على هدى من ربهم واولايك هم المفلحون ٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَىٰ هُدًۭى مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
عَلَىٰ
هُدٗى
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٥
[5] ชนเหล่านี้ คือ ผู้ที่ (ตั้ง) อยู่บนคำแนะนำที่มาจากพระผู้เป็นเจ้าของพวกเขา และชนเหล่านี้คือผู้ที่บรรลุผล
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
sabiha fatma
ติดตาม
10 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:5
Being given the chance to be able sit and to be able to read and to be able to comprehend these beautiful verses, having been given the chance so that these verses touch the heart, is SO BIG of a blessing we take for granted. thank you; I'm indescribably grateful ya rabb. thank you for giving me the chance to sit, read, understand and reflect on such beautiful words of yours. i love you; please never let me go back to my old ways
22
1
ekaterina myachina
ติดตาม
14 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:152, 2:37, 2:282, 2:5, 2:2, 2:286, 2:126, 1:6
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
32
10
Jasmina Ahmed
ติดตาม
15 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:5
I remember having a conversation with a friend. We both work in the medical field. She told me that for her, true success would be leaving her job and staying home to raise her children with Islam. I thought this was beautiful. Raising children upon the deen is one of the most beautiful responsibilities a person can have.
But as the conversation continued, something in the tone shifted. She began speaking as though those who pursued their career...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
14
0
Lumina
ติดตาม
21 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:5
This āyah low-key exposes something we don’t like to admit: knowing the truth isn’t the same as living on it. Allah doesn’t say these people know guidance — He says they are upon it. That’s a whole lifestyle, not a mood. Most of us float around guidance when it’s convenient, then disappear when it asks for discipline. And then we wonder why life feels stuck. The verse drops the quiet formula: guidance first, success later — not the other way arou...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
1
haiqa bhutta
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 1:6, 2:5, 2:3
what a beautiful connection between two surahs —at the end of Surah Al-Fatiha, we ask Allah for guidance: 'Guide us to the straight path…' And then, at the very beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah answers that prayer by saying: 'This is the Book in which there is no doubt—a guidance for those who are mindful of Allah.' SubhanAllah! He is showing us clearly that the people who are truly guided are those who have the qualities of the righteous (th...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
20
3
Sirotum Daud
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:5
Life, life, life. It calls you to so much. You study and study to work, you work and work to live, you live to enjoy and enjoy.
Prayer, prayer, prayer. Commanded to pray five times a day at five different parts of the day - your study, your work and your pleasures would always have to make time for prayer.
No matter what, prayer.
It doesn't help if you so happen to live in a country that doesn't uphold the prayer. You're often having to make...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
5
Ibra Ahmed
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:5
It is they who are truly guided by their Lord, and it is they who will be successful. We are reminded here to, check our definition of guidance and success. A big car isn't a success, fame isn't a success. We need to reassess how we define guidance and success in light of the Quran.
13
2
Razia Zahra
ติดตาม
3 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:1-5
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
23
6
Gail A Lynn
ติดตาม
16 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:3-5
Reflection: what happens when we read the Quran being sure that it has no doubt in it?
We receive the necessary wisdom and guidance to 1. believe in the Unseen , 2. establish Worship, 3. spend that which is bestowed upon us through Zakat and Sadaqah, 4. believe in that which was revealed to His Holy Prophets and 5. are certain of the Herafter.
3
0
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
29 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 1:6, 2:1-5
“He is successful if he remains truthful ”
The Quran right from the outset, teaches us to plead to Allah for guidance. Not just guidance. But to be upon the straight path. In the very next surah, (Al Baqarah) we are told that guidance is in ‘this Book’, and to unlock it we must be God-conscious.
The characteristics of ‘muttaqeen’ are those who believe in the unseen, such as the angels, heaven and hell and those who establish prayer and give ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
24
6
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