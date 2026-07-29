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Al-Baqarah
43
2:43
واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُوا۟ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَٱرْكَعُوا۟ مَعَ ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ ٤٣
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
[43] และพวกเจ้าจงดำรงไว้ซึ่งการละหมาดและจงชำระซะกาต และจงรุกัวะร่วมกับผู้รุกัวะทั้งหลาย
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
tareq abed
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 4:43, 4:102, 24:30, 2:43, 4:101, 33:53, 33:32, 17:32, 2:239
Anyone who ponders on what Allah swt has legislated in the Quran and Sunnah will very soon come to realize that whenever Allah SWT likes for something to be done he opens all the doors to facilitate it to be done.
For example, Allah SWT loves for us to pray, so he made it easy to pray regardless of what situation you are in. If in fear, you can pray the fear prayer,. If you unsure the direction of the qiblah, you are forgiven for praying in ...
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