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Al-Baqarah
238
2:238
حافظوا على الصلوات والصلاة الوسطى وقوموا لله قانتين ٢٣٨
حَـٰفِظُوا۟ عَلَى ٱلصَّلَوَٰتِ وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ ٱلْوُسْطَىٰ وَقُومُوا۟ لِلَّهِ قَـٰنِتِينَ ٢٣٨
حَٰفِظُواْ
عَلَى
ٱلصَّلَوَٰتِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِ
ٱلۡوُسۡطَىٰ
وَقُومُواْ
لِلَّهِ
قَٰنِتِينَ
٢٣٨
[238] พวกเจ้าจงรักษาบรรดาละหมาดไว้ และละหมาดที่อยู่กึ่งกลาง และจงยืนละหมาดเพื่ออัลลอฮฺโดยนอบน้อม
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Dr Sewera Quaisar
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238
Every interaction becomes a memory ….
Every awkward hiccup sneeze or silence is relived and replays in the memory a million times….
I still remember the hurdle race I won, when I was in class 1 just because the girl who was at first place sat down to eat the bananas and I put them in my mouth and ran. Otherwise I would have been second.
This is just a single incident. We remember so many things and they play over and over and over ……
That is t...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
6
0
Lulu Fakhriyah
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238
I grew up being taught that no matter what happens, never ever leave your salah. The reality of salah is actually very beautiful. The command of obligatory prayers is also extremely special. Allah didn't send Jibril to come down to the earth and informed our prophet SAW about the obligation of performing salah. But instead, He invited Rasulullah SAW to ascend and received the message directly from Him. That is how important a salah is. So for me,...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
26
3
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 107:4-5, 2:238
Imagine walking into a clean, carpeted masjid prayer area with your dirty, muddy shoes.
Unthinkable, right?
Just as we take care to remove the filth of the outside world before entering the musalla, let's also make a sincere effort to leave worldly thoughts behind when we enter into our salah, no matter where we are in the world. Let's try to make outside thoughts in our prayers as unacceptable for ourselves as us wearing our own dirty shoes i...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
46
6
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238
﷽
I wonder what happens when Salah is not part of our life.
There's a significant difference between
occasionally missing a prayer and completely neglecting it,
perhaps only praying once or twice a year on special occasions.
When we pray, we stand before Allah, bowing and prostrating,
acknowledging Him as our Supreme Lord, our guide, and our protector,
while affirming our role as His humble servants.
When this essential ritual is missin...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
35
24
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 4:103, 2:238, 14:40
Have you ever wondered what your number is?
In a lecture I was listening to, the speaker mentioned that there are a specific number of prayers that you will be required to pray between the time of your shahada (or reaching the age of maturity) and your death.
I wonder what my number is. I wonder how many I've done so far and if they have been accepted. I wonder how many I have left to pray. I wonder if I've done enough extra prayers to cover m...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
55
15
Nadrah
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238
Allah reminds us to observe and maintain our prayers with care. If I were to look at it, it's like taking care of something precious that has been given to me, which in this case, solat. I was reminiscing the times where it is less of my priority, and I never took the chance to improve my solat. However, it has now become the reason for me to work harder to learn and fix everything I can so that I can do a better job in seeking Allah’s pleasure. ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
2
2
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 14:40, 2:238
I watched a video where Sister Ameenah Blake discusses her conversion to Islam as a teenager. She mentions her struggles in trying to learn how to pray the salah.
She told a story about going to a friends home where an uncle used to come every day, do wudhu and pray his salah. She wished she knew how to do the same.
This man passed away and she was invited to his janazah. She said she was initially very scared to look at the body, since it was...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
1
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 3:31, 4:103, 23:8-9, 14:40, 2:238
Would you slice an apple, wait for it to brown, and then serve it to an honored guest?
Would you cut flowers, wait for them to wilt, and then offer them to someone you love?
Would you run a warm bath for your baby, leave the bathroom, and return later to bathe your infant in cool water?
There is an optimal time for everything.
Some days I find myself making every excuse in the book to push off my prayer, even when I have time. I tell myself ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
28
7
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238-239
﷽
Be watchful over the Prayers, and over praying with the utmost excellence, and stand before Allah as would utterly obedient servants. And even if you face the state of fear, still perform the Prayer whether on foot or riding; and when you are secure, remember Allah in the manner that He taught you, the manner that you did not know earlier. (2:238-239)
Reflecting on the quoted verse:
What a blessing it is to know how to pray!
It reminds me of...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
0
Sundas Ejaz
ติดตาม
6 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:238-239
This Covid-19 pandemic has caused distress around the globe, and there has been a lot of uncertainty for dealing with this crisis. I'm sure it's agreeable to say that we have all been waiting to get back to 'normal' or some form of a 'new normal'.
I feel الله عزوجل has sent many reminders our way, so we can regain our focus and quite frankly get our act together. For instance, we have been taking His blessings for granted; we are somewhat in a d...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
3
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