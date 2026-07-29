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Al-Baqarah
207
2:207
ومن الناس من يشري نفسه ابتغاء مرضات الله والله رءوف بالعباد ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِى نَفْسَهُ ٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ رَءُوفٌۢ بِٱلْعِبَادِ ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡرِي
نَفۡسَهُ
ٱبۡتِغَآءَ
مَرۡضَاتِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
رَءُوفُۢ
بِٱلۡعِبَادِ
٢٠٧
[207] และในหมู่มนุษย์นั้นมีผู้ที่ขายตัวของเขา ทั้งนี้เพื่อแสวงหาความพอพระทัยของอัลลอฮฺ และอัลลอฮฺนั้นเป็นผู้ทรงปรานีแก่ปวงบ่าวทั้งหลาย
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
A Siddiqui
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:207, 43:62
'Whose pleasure am I earning?'
As you go about your day, take time to stop and reflect on what you are doing and ask yourself:
'Is what I am doing right now most likely:
A) Earning God's pleasure?
-or-
B) Pleasing to satan?'
Let's reflect on these 2 ayat and do our best to answer 'A' instead of 'B' as much as we can.
Try it out and share your experience!
39
15
Sherene Mansor
ติดตาม
4 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 18:110, 2:200-201, 22:78, 2:204-207
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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