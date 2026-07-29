ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Baqarah
183
2:183
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ١٨٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٨٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلصِّيَامُ
كَمَا
كُتِبَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٨٣
[183] บรรดาผู้ศรัทธาทั้งหลาย! การถือศีลอด นั้นได้ถูกกำหนดแก่พวกเจ้าแล้ว เช่นเดียวกับที่ได้ถูกกำหนดแก่บรรดาผู้ก่อนหน้าพวกเจ้ามาแล้ว เพื่อว่าพวกเจ้าจะได้ยำเกรง
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Rehana Kouser
ติดตาม
17 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
Ramadan Reflection
As a carer, my time in Ramadan has always been limited. For a long time, I struggled with that. I would think about what I should be doing—longer prayers, more Quran—and when things didn’t go to plan because I had to attend to my family, it left me feeling like I wasn’t doing enough. Perhaps many carers and even mothers can relate to this feeling.
But Alhamdulillah, Allah, in His gentleness shifted my perspective.
I started...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
8
0
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
ติดตาม
22 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
ซูเราะห์ 107 และ อายะห์ 2:183, 29:45, 57:16
As Ramadan progresses, I find myself thinking deeply about the purpose behind everything I am doing. I am fasting. I am praying more. I am reciting more Qur’an. I feel comfort in the rhythm of suḥūr and ifṭār, in standing at night, in hearing the Qur’an recited.
But I have begun to ask myself a harder question.
Is my worship transforming me?
In Surah Al-Ankabut 29:45, Allah says:
“Indeed, prayer restrains from immorality and wrongdoing.”
When...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
1
Razia Zahra
ติดตาม
22 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I like to keep a Ramadan diary. There are lots in the market, I have been keeping one for around 6 years. As each day goes by I write down what I felt I needed to improve upon. It allows me to examine myself, my inner self by knowing Allah has allowed us to live and observe this month. Some questions and thoughts that perhaps most of us might relate to:
- Did I really need to say...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
1
Suleiman Hani
ติดตาม
22 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
Restraint That Builds God-Consciousness
Allah teaches that self-control is not a personality trait, it is a trained spiritual skill that produces taqwa. When you practice saying “no” to what is normally allowed, you are learning to lead your impulses instead of being led by them, and that inner governance is the foundation of trust in every relationship and responsibility.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
25
1
Ilm for Success
ติดตาม
23 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
Shaytan is chained from the very first night of Ramadan.
Then why do we still waste time? Why do we still fall short of our targets?
Because this month is not just about fighting Shaytan. It is about training the nafs.
Allah says in the Qur’an that Ramadan was prescribed so that we may attain Taqwah (Qur’an 2:183).
Taqwah is not handed to us like a beautifully wrapped gift. When we ask Allah for something, He doesn’t simply place it in our ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
2
0
Tahira Fatima
ติดตาม
23 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
I have a commando-style dagger that my husband once gave me as a gift. In its handle, there is a small compass. Today, for no particular reason, I picked it up and began to examine it.
When I looked at the compass, I noticed that the needle was not pointing in the correct direction. I adjusted it, shook it lightly, and turned it at different angles, but nothing changed.
My husband was watching and said, “Remove the blade and then check the compas...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
15
2
Naveela Meral
ติดตาม
23 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
The main purpose of fasting is not simply staying away from food and drink.The goal is clear:
"so perhaps you will become mindful of Allah"
"so that you may develop taqwa"
The awareness that
Allah sees me,
living with the feeling that Allah is near,
and the inner state of fearing Him in love.
When Allah commands us to fast, we obey within exact limits. During fasting, we avoid sins because we fear Allah, then in daily life we can also walk away...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
2
0
najee elhila
ติดตาม
24 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 26:88-89, 58:7, 29:45, 2:183, 33:51
Growing Taqwa from the Heart 🌱
Taqwa starts in the heart ❤️, shows in our daily choices 🧠, and appears clearly in our character 🤍. When we fix our intentions for Allah, our actions become meaningful. Taqwa helps us choose honesty, patience, and self-control at school, at home, and online. We also learned that good character is a sign of strong faith, and that prayer 🕌 protects our hearts and guides our behavior. As Ramadan 🌙 approaches, we ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
18
0
Salihu Abba
ติดตาม
24 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:183
Anytime Ramadan approaches, I feel a certain strain within me. I mentally wrestle with the reality that I must endure hunger and thirst during the day. Part of this strain comes from the fact that fasting in Ramadan is not optional — it is obligatory. Added to this is the social pressure that sometimes surrounds it. There are moments when even a person who is genuinely unwell may fear being perceived as pretending, simply to avoid fasting.
A few...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
16
4
Anabiyah Abdul Majid
ติดตาม
25 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 47:24, 2:183
Preparing the Heart for Ramadan:
Ramadan does not begin with the sighting of the moon. It begins quietly within the heart. Long before fasting starts, the soul senses the approach of a sacred guest—one that does not demand attention, but invites readiness. Ramadan comes to soften what has hardened, to awaken what has grown distant, and to realign life with what truly matters. Without preparation, this month can pass like any other. With prepara...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
4
0
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
อายะห์ก่อนหน้า
อายะห์ต่อไป