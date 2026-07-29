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Al-Baqarah
15
2:15
الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
ٱللَّهُ يَسْتَهْزِئُ بِهِمْ وَيَمُدُّهُمْ فِى طُغْيَـٰنِهِمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ١٥
ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
[15] อัลลอฮฺจะทรงเย้ยหยันพวกเขา และจะทรงยืดเวลาให้พวกเขาระเหเร่ร่อนอยู่ในการละเมิดของพวกเขาต่อไป
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Almas K.
ติดตาม
24 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:8, 2:11-15
Today, something struck me while revisiting this passage, and I was truly amazed. It caught my attention in a way it never had before, so I thought I would share it here.
The words of Allah are an endless ocean. When we notice or discover one gem among the countless treasures, the only words that come to the tongue are: SubhanAllah!
There is such depth in the words of Allah, and such precise and consistent usage, that each time we return to them,...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
21
6
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:14-15, 57:13
The way the mock they believers by pretending to be pleased with their religion and on their side , Allah mocks them by not immediately punishing them in the worldly life to give them the illusion that they are on the right path in the dunya until they are just about to cross the bridge on the day of judgment that leads to paradise when a wall will be built to seperate between them and the believers and that's when they were realize they were ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
5
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