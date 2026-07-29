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Al-Baqarah
147
2:147
الحق من ربك فلا تكونن من الممترين ١٤٧
ٱلْحَقُّ مِن رَّبِّكَ ۖ فَلَا تَكُونَنَّ مِنَ ٱلْمُمْتَرِينَ ١٤٧
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
فَلَا
تَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُمۡتَرِينَ
١٤٧
[147] ความจริงนั้นมาจากพระผู้เป็นเจ้าของเจ้า ดังนั้นเจ้าอย่าได้อยู่ในหมู่ผู้สงสัยเป็นอันขาด
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ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
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กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Ilham Amin
ติดตาม
49 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:147
How do we know something is true?
Growing up, I was conditioned to believe that everything we read in books is 100% true. If it was published, then it must be true; if we learnt it in school, then it must be true. Later on, I realised that this isn't the case always. Lies can be published too. More so, we see this in history books that contain lies and half-truths told by the dominating party in order to present the reality as they saw it – or ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
19
7
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
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