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Al-Baqarah
114
2:114
ومن اظلم ممن منع مساجد الله ان يذكر فيها اسمه وسعى في خرابها اولايك ما كان لهم ان يدخلوها الا خايفين لهم في الدنيا خزي ولهم في الاخرة عذاب عظيم ١١٤
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن مَّنَعَ مَسَـٰجِدَ ٱللَّهِ أَن يُذْكَرَ فِيهَا ٱسْمُهُۥ وَسَعَىٰ فِى خَرَابِهَآ ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ مَا كَانَ لَهُمْ أَن يَدْخُلُوهَآ إِلَّا خَآئِفِينَ ۚ لَهُمْ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا خِزْىٌۭ وَلَهُمْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ عَذَابٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١١٤
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
مَّنَعَ
مَسَٰجِدَ
ٱللَّهِ
أَن
يُذۡكَرَ
فِيهَا
ٱسۡمُهُۥ
وَسَعَىٰ
فِي
خَرَابِهَآۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
مَا
كَانَ
لَهُمۡ
أَن
يَدۡخُلُوهَآ
إِلَّا
خَآئِفِينَۚ
لَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
خِزۡيٞ
وَلَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
عَذَابٌ
عَظِيمٞ
١١٤
[114] และใครเล่าจะเป็นผุ้อธรรมยิ่งไปกว่าผู้ที่หวงห้ามบรรดามัสยิดของออัลลอฮฺ ในการที่พระนามของพระองค์จะถูกกล่าวในมัสยิดเหล่านั้น และพยายามในการทำลายมัสยิดเหล่านั้นด้วย ชนเหล่านี้แหละไม่บังควรแก่พวกเขาที่จะเข้าไปในมัสยิดเหล่านั้น นอกจากในฐานะผู้เกรงกลัวเท่านั้น และเขาเหล่านั้นจะได้รับความอัปยศในโลกนี้ และในปรโลกนั้น พวกเขาจะได้รับการลงโทษอันใหญ่หลวง
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Bilal Arshad
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:114
The unprovoked attack on defenceless Palestinians, especially in congregational prayer in the masjid, is a clear violation of human rights. This is a heinous attack against humanity that needs addressing with haste. What can we do? Dua is a powerful tool - use it - make a heartfelt dua in abundance for our fellow brothers and sisters who are suffering. This is the time to express your feelings and write reflections to reconnect with the words of ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
18
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Syed Hassan
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:114
Reflections on 2:114
'Who is more unjust than those who prevent Allah’s Name from being mentioned in His places of worship and strive to destroy them? Such people have no right to enter these places except with fear. For them there is disgrace in this world, and they will suffer a tremendous punishment in the Hereafter.'
* Attacking sacred places of worship is forbidden in Islamic Law - Even in times of conflict.
* Attacking worshippers who a...
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7
2
tareq abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 2:114
The implicit understanding (mafhoom) of this verse is that because the most unjust people would be those who prevent the mosques of Allah from having His name mentioned therein and exerted their efforts in ruining them, then that would mean those who do the opposite (strive in building mosques and remind others to mention Allahs name therein ) would be the most just of people .
#fundraiser
(taken from Tafsir al Sa'di)
And because he promised tho...
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