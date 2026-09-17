Those who enjoy power always resort to oppressive methods when they fail in the field of reasoned argument. This happened likewise in the case of the Prophet Abraham. After the incident of the demolition of the deities, when the leaders of the community felt that they could not counter Abraham’s arguments, they started persecuting him. Finally, one day, intoxicated with power, they threw him in a pit of fire. But, a prophet is God’s representative on earth. Therefore, on this exceptional basis, God grants extraordinary help to prophets. So, in this case also, at God’ behest, the fire cooled down for him. Help of this kind can be available to a non-prophet also, provided he completely identifies himself with God’s plan to the same extent as a prophet does.