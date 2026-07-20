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Al-Ahzab
9
33:9
يا ايها الذين امنوا اذكروا نعمة الله عليكم اذ جاءتكم جنود فارسلنا عليهم ريحا وجنودا لم تروها وكان الله بما تعملون بصيرا ٩
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَةَ ٱللَّهِ عَلَيْكُمْ إِذْ جَآءَتْكُمْ جُنُودٌۭ فَأَرْسَلْنَا عَلَيْهِمْ رِيحًۭا وَجُنُودًۭا لَّمْ تَرَوْهَا ۚ وَكَانَ ٱللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرًا ٩
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَةَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
إِذۡ
جَآءَتۡكُمۡ
جُنُودٞ
فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
رِيحٗا
وَجُنُودٗا
لَّمۡ
تَرَوۡهَاۚ
وَكَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرًا
٩
[9] โอ้บรรดาผู้ศรัทธาเอ๋ย จงรำลึกถึงความโปรดปรานของอัลลอฮฺที่มีต่อพวกเจ้าขณะที่กองทัพข้าศึกเข้ามารุกรานพวกเจ้า แล้วเราได้ส่งลมพายุพัดใส่พวกเขา และกำลังทหารที่พวกเจ้ามองไม่เห็น และอัลลอฮฺทรงเห็นสิ่งที่พวกเจ้ากระทำ
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
45 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:9
Bismillah
'O you who believe, remember the favor of Allah upon you when the forces came against you…' This verse is not just about a battle, it is about memory. Gratitude lives in memory. To remember the trench is to remember that moment when everything seemed lost—when hunger gnawed at your stomach, when cold cut your skin, when enemies outnumbered you three to one, when betrayal broke your trust—yet Allah was with you. He sent a wind to scatt...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
21
6
Beenish Ameen
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:9
This verse reminds us of a profound truth:
We often cannot perceive how Allah helps us through challenges.
His assistance comes in ways beyond our understanding, yet He sees every struggle, every effort, and every tear.
We can't see the intricate ways He pulls the strings for us, and because of that, we often forget the countless blessings we enjoy daily.
When things go well, we credit our hard work. When things fall apart, we question our...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
9
2
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