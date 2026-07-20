ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Ahzab
8
33:8
ليسال الصادقين عن صدقهم واعد للكافرين عذابا اليما ٨
لِّيَسْـَٔلَ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ عَن صِدْقِهِمْ ۚ وَأَعَدَّ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًۭا ٨
لِّيَسۡـَٔلَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
عَن
صِدۡقِهِمۡۚ
وَأَعَدَّ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمٗا
٨
[8] เพื่อพระองค์จะทรงสอบถามบรรดาผู้สัตย์จริง เกี่ยวกับความสัตย์จริงของพวกเขา และพระองค์ทรงเตรียมการลงโทษอันเจ็บปวดไว้แก่บรรดาผู้ปฏิเสธศรัทธา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:8
Allah says in surah al-Ahzab [33]:
[لِّيَسْأَلَ الصَّادِقِينَ عَن صِدْقِهِمْ]
'That He may question the truthful ones about their truthfulness.' [8]
In one of his writings, ibn al-Qayyim commented on this by writing:
[فإذا سئل الصادقون وحوسبوا على صدقهم، فما الظن بالكاذبين]
So if the ones who acknowledged the truth will be held back to be questioned about their truthfulness, then what about the deniers of the truth?
[Ighatah al-Lahfan 1/83]
12
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
45 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:1-8
Bismillah
I hear the verses as if they are being spoken to me in the stillness of Madinah. Allah says to His Prophet ﷺ: do not obey the hypocrites, do not fear the disbelievers, fear only Me, trust in Me. And I feel the weight of those words sink into my own heart. How often do I let people’s opinions scare me more than the gaze of Allah? How often do I forget that His protection is enough, even if the world stands against me?
Then the verses...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
22
4
สำรวจชุมชนแห่งการสะท้อนความคิด
อายะห์ก่อนหน้า
อายะห์ต่อไป