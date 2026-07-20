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Al-Ahzab
68
33:68
ربنا اتهم ضعفين من العذاب والعنهم لعنا كبيرا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلْعَنْهُمْ لَعْنًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِهِمۡ
ضِعۡفَيۡنِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلۡعَنۡهُمۡ
لَعۡنٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٦٨
[68] ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของเรา ได้โปรดลงโทษพวกเขาสองเท่าเถิด และทรงสาปแช่งพวกเขาซึ่งการสาปแช่งอันยิ่งใหญ่
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Mohannad Hakeem
ติดตาม
2 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:67-68
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
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