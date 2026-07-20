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Al-Ahzab
46
33:46
وداعيا الى الله باذنه وسراجا منيرا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا إِلَى ٱللَّهِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ وَسِرَاجًۭا مُّنِيرًۭا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦ
وَسِرَاجٗا
مُّنِيرٗا
٤٦
[46] และเป็นผู้เรียกร้องเชิญชวนไปสู่อัลลอฮฺ ตามพระบัญชาของพระองค์ และเป็นดวงประทีปอันแจ่มจรัส
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Iraj Marjan
ติดตาม
35 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:46
Facing the Lamp
Light touches everything equally, yet every receiver interprets it in its own way. The same light can be a source of food, a temperature regulator, a visual clue, or an energy harvester. Its effect depends on the entity it meets.
The Prophet ﷺ is described as a blazing lamp, a source of pure light. And the people who stand closest to this lamp, the Sahaba, each reflected it differently. All shared the same radiant source, yet eac...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
12
1
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
11
6
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 12:108, 33:45-46
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
17
10
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