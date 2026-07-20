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Al-Ahzab
15
33:15
ولقد كانوا عاهدوا الله من قبل لا يولون الادبار وكان عهد الله مسيولا ١٥
وَلَقَدْ كَانُوا۟ عَـٰهَدُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ مِن قَبْلُ لَا يُوَلُّونَ ٱلْأَدْبَـٰرَ ۚ وَكَانَ عَهْدُ ٱللَّهِ مَسْـُٔولًۭا ١٥
وَلَقَدۡ
كَانُواْ
عَٰهَدُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
لَا
يُوَلُّونَ
ٱلۡأَدۡبَٰرَۚ
وَكَانَ
عَهۡدُ
ٱللَّهِ
مَسۡـُٔولٗا
١٥
[15] และโดยแน่นอนพวกเขาได้ให้สัญญาต่ออัลลอฮฺมาก่อนแล้วว่า พวกเขาจะไม่หันหลังกลับ และสัญญาของอัลลอฮฺนั้นจะถูกสอบถาม
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
44 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:15, 7:172, 2:63, 33:7, 2:83, 5:13, 33:72, 2:65, 9:111, 17:34, 4:21
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
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36
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