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Al-Ahzab
11
33:11
هنالك ابتلي المومنون وزلزلوا زلزالا شديدا ١١
هُنَالِكَ ٱبْتُلِىَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَزُلْزِلُوا۟ زِلْزَالًۭا شَدِيدًۭا ١١
هُنَالِكَ
ٱبۡتُلِيَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
وَزُلۡزِلُواْ
زِلۡزَالٗا
شَدِيدٗا
١١
[11] ณ ที่นั้นขณะนั้น บรรดาผู้ศรัทธาได้ถูกทดลอง และพวกเขาถูกทำให้เคลื่อนไหวสั่นสะเทือนอย่างรุนแรง
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
คำตอบ
กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
ติดตาม
45 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:11
Bismillah
When I read this verse — 'There the believers were tested, and they were shaken with a severe shaking' — my heart steadies. Because I know this was not about ordinary people. This was about the best of the best, the sābiqūn al-awwālūn, those who stood by the Prophet ﷺ with their lives and their wealth. If even they trembled, if even their hearts shook, then who am I to think I will pass through life untouched?
This becomes my source...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
15
5
Hammad Fahim
ติดตาม
49 สัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
19
4
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