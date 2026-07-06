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Adh-Dhariyat
26
51:26
فراغ الى اهله فجاء بعجل سمين ٢٦
فَرَاغَ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِۦ فَجَآءَ بِعِجْلٍۢ سَمِينٍۢ ٢٦
فَرَاغَ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِۦ
فَجَآءَ
بِعِجۡلٖ
سَمِينٖ
٢٦
[26] แล้วเขาก็รีบเข้าไปหาครอบครัวของเขา แล้วได้นำลูกวัวอ้วน (ซึ่งย่างเสร็จแล้ว)ออกมา
ตัฟซีร
ชั้นต่างๆ
บทเรียน
ภาพสะท้อน
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กิรอต
หะดีษ
Aa
สะท้อน
การไตร่ตรองไม่ได้เป็นตัวแทนของความคิดเห็นของ Quran.com และไม่ควรนำออกจากบริบท
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 51:26
'The word used for 'went' (râgha) implies that he did so quietly so that it would go unnoticed. This is a display of honor on the part of the host, wherein he executes his hospitality furtively so as not to cause his guest to take notice and feel shy until he had already brought the food out to him. Contrast this with the one who tells his guest, for example: 'Stay here while I bring your food,' which causes the guest to feel shy and awkward.' - ...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
3
0
Khaleda Begum
ติดตาม
5 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 51:24-30
#BestDaysBestDeeds
Hospitality-a sunnah of Ibrahim (As) and sacrifice
We all know the importance of hospitality in our deen. But throughout my life I have seen a significant deterioration in the quality of being hospitable in people or households. The number of people from extended family, my mother knows is way bigger than i know people from my extended family and one can imagine what is the status of the next generation. Because we don’t vis...
ดูเพิ่มเติม
13
8
Tareq Abed
ติดตาม
8 ปีที่แล้ว
·
อ้างอิง
อายะห์ 4:86, 51:24-28
Some benefits from this story as mentioned by Abdurrhman Alsa3di RA.
The actions of Ibraheem AS is what is considered 'honoring the guest' as Allah SWT called the guests honored based on Ibraheems actions.
Ibrahims home home was open to all as the Angel's simply entered upon him.
Rather then aggressively ask 'who are you?' he refer to them in his greeting as 'an unfamiliar people' to give them the chance to introduce themselves if they wish , ...
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1
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