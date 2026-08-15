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Tafsir: Taha 20:98
Taha
98
20:98
انما الاهكم الله الذي لا الاه الا هو وسع كل شيء علما ٩٨
إِنَّمَآ إِلَـٰهُكُمُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ۚ وَسِعَ كُلَّ شَىْءٍ عِلْمًۭا ٩٨
إِنَّمَآ
إِلَٰهُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۚ
وَسِعَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
عِلۡمٗا
٩٨
˹Then Moses addressed his people,˺ “Your only god is Allah, there is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. He encompasses everything in ˹His˺ knowledge.”
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﴿إِنَّمَاۤ إِلَـٰهُكُمُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِی لَاۤ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَۚ وَسِعَ كُلَّ شَیۡءٍ عِلۡمࣰا ٩٨﴾ تَمْيِيز مُحَوَّل عَنْ الْفَاعِل أَيْ وَسِعَ عِلْمه كُلّ شَيْء