Rebuking the Idolators This Ayah refutes the idolators who worshipped others besides Allah and associated the Jinns with Him in worship. Glory be to Allah above this Shirk and Kufr. If someone asks, how did the idolators worship the Jinns, although they only were idol worshippers The answer is that in fact, they worshipped the idols by obeying the Jinns who commanded them to do so. Allah said in other Ayat, إِن يَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِ إِلاَّ إِنَثاً وَإِن يَدْعُونَ إِلاَّ شَيْطَناً مَّرِيداً - لَّعَنَهُ اللَّهُ وَقَالَ لاّتَّخِذَنَّ مِنْ عِبَادِكَ نَصِيباً مَّفْرُوضاً - وَلأضِلَّنَّهُمْ وَلأُمَنِّيَنَّهُمْ وَلاّمُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُبَتِّكُنَّ ءَاذَانَ الاٌّنْعَمِ وَلاّمُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُغَيِّرُنَّ خَلْقَ اللَّهِ وَمَن يَتَّخِذِ الشَّيْطَنَ وَلِيّاً مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ فَقَدْ خَسِرَ خُسْرَاناً مُّبِيناً - يَعِدُهُمْ وَيُمَنِّيهِمْ وَمَا يَعِدُهُمْ الشَّيْطَنُ إِلاَّ غُرُوراً (They invoke nothing but female deities besides Him, and they invoke nothing but Shaytan, a persistent rebel! Allah cursed him. And he Shaytan said: "I will take an appointed portion of your servants. Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." And whoever takes Shaytan as a protector instead of Allah, has surely suffered a manifest loss. He Shaytan makes promises to them, and arouses in them false desires; and Shaytan's promises are nothing but deceptions. ) 4:117-120 and, أَفَتَتَّخِذُونَهُ وَذُرِّيَّتَهُ أَوْلِيَآءَ مِن دُونِى (Will you then take him (Iblis) and his offspring as protectors and helpers rather than Me) 18:50 Ibrahim said to his father, يأَبَتِ لاَ تَعْبُدِ الشَّيْطَنَ إِنَّ الشَّيْطَنَ كَانَ لِلرَّحْمَنِ عَصِيّاً ("O my father! Worship not Shaytan. Verily! Shaytan has been a rebel against the Most Beneficent (Allah).") 19:44 Allah said, أَلَمْ أَعْهَدْ إِلَيْكُمْ يبَنِى ءَادَمَ أَن لاَّ تَعْبُدُواْ الشَّيطَنَ إِنَّهُ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّ مُّبِينٌ - وَأَنِ اعْبُدُونِى هَذَا صِرَطٌ مُّسْتَقِيمٌ (Did I not ordain for you, O Children of Adam, that you should not worship Shaytan. Verily, he is a plain enemy to you. And that you should worship Me. That is a straight path.) 36:60-61 On the Day of Resurrection, the angels will proclaim, سُبْحَنَكَ أَنتَ وَلِيُّنَا مِن دُونِهِمْ بَلْ كَانُواْ يَعْبُدُونَ الْجِنَّ أَكْثَرُهُم بِهِم مُّؤْمِنُونَ (Glorified be You! You are our Protector instead of them. Nay, but they used to worship the Jinn; most of them were believers in them.) 34:41 This is why Allah said here, وَجَعَلُواْ للَّهِ شُرَكَآءَ الْجِنَّ وَخَلَقَهُمْ (Yet, they join the Jinns as partners in worship with Allah, though He has created them.) 6:100, Alone without partners. Consequently, how is it that another deity is being worshipped along with Him As Ibrahim said, قَالَ أَتَعْبُدُونَ مَا تَنْحِتُونَ - وَاللَّهُ خَلَقَكُمْ وَمَا تَعْمَلُونَ ("Worship you that which you (yourselves) carve While Allah has created you and what you make!") 37:95-96 Allah alone is the Creator without partners. Therefore, He Alone deserves to be worshipped without partners. Allah said next, وَخَرَقُواْ لَهُ بَنِينَ وَبَنَاتٍ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍ (And they Kharaqu (attribute falsely) without knowledge, sons and daughters to Him.) Allah mentions the misguidance of those who were led astray and claimed a son or offspring for Him, as the Jews did with `Uzayr, the Christians with `Isa and the Arab pagans with the angels whom they claimed were Allah's daughters. Allah is far holier than what the unjust, polytheist people associate with Him. The word, Kharaqu, means `falsely attributed, invented, claimed and lied', according to the scholars of the Salaf. Allah's statement next, سُبْحَنَهُ وَتَعَلَى عَمَّا يَصِفُونَ (Be He Glorified and Exalted above (all) that they attribute to Him.) means, He is holier than, hallowed, and Exalted above the sons, rivals, equals and partners that these ignorant, misled people attribute to Him.