Though the king of Egypt was a polytheist and a wine drinker, God made him see a true dream of the future. This shows how God helps the preacher of truth. One way is to make the potential convert see a dream which impresses upon him the preacher’s importance. As a result his heart is softened and fresh opportunities are opened up for the dayee. Only when the king’s wine-server heard about the king’s dream was he reminded of the incident in prison. He related his personal experience to the king and the courtiers of how Joseph’s interpretation of his own dream and that of another prisoner had proved to be absolutely true. Thereafter, with the permission of the king, he went to the prison to ask Joseph about the interpretation of the king’s dream. The introduction of this aspect of Joseph’s personality provided a way for him to be released from prison. God could have arranged for his immediate release as soon as the wine-server was out of prison. He could have made the drink-server fulfil his promise and mention Joseph to the king as soon as he was back in the palace. But every work of God is performed at the ordained time. It is not the way of God to perform any task before the time appointed for it.