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69
36:69
وما علمناه الشعر وما ينبغي له ان هو الا ذكر وقران مبين ٦٩
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ ٱلشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنۢبَغِى لَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌۭ وَقُرْءَانٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
ٱلشِّعۡرَ
وَمَا
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
وَقُرۡءَانٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٩
Tafsir
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Sarah Shoaib
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:69
The beautiful journey of Hifz
Alhamdulillah being connected with Quran for years I realized that this book is a word of Allah.
Surah YaSeen Ayat 69
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَاهُ الشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنْبَغِي لَهُ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌ وَقُرْءَانٌ مُّبِينٌ
And We did not give Prophet Muhammad, knowledge of poetry, nor is it befitting for him. It is not but a message and a clear Qur'an
Reading tafsir and attending lectures of different scholars are in my pr...
Tazama zaidi
17
11
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:69, 29:48
Allah SWT protected the Prophet SAW from things we deem as virtues , simply because they might be used against him in his dawah. For example ensuring he never learned to read or write so I cant be said he wrote the Quran or plagaraized it from the Torah or Bible. He also never allowed him to learn poetry to it can never be said he used his poetic skills to fabricate it, as a matter of fact he was never reported to quote a full line of poetry and...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 30 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Tazama zaidi
12
3
A Siddiqui
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:69-70, 36:11
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
Tazama zaidi
26
8
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata