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47
36:47
واذا قيل لهم انفقوا مما رزقكم الله قال الذين كفروا للذين امنوا انطعم من لو يشاء الله اطعمه ان انتم الا في ضلال مبين ٤٧
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنُطْعِمُ مَن لَّوْ يَشَآءُ ٱللَّهُ أَطْعَمَهُۥٓ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٤٧
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنُطۡعِمُ
مَن
لَّوۡ
يَشَآءُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَطۡعَمَهُۥٓ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٤٧
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 27 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Sura 36 na Aya 36:45-49, 25:9
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
Tazama zaidi
8
0
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 33 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Tazama zaidi
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 43 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Tazama zaidi
9
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata