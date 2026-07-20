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39
36:39
والقمر قدرناه منازل حتى عاد كالعرجون القديم ٣٩
وَٱلْقَمَرَ قَدَّرْنَـٰهُ مَنَازِلَ حَتَّىٰ عَادَ كَٱلْعُرْجُونِ ٱلْقَدِيمِ ٣٩
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
قَدَّرۡنَٰهُ
مَنَازِلَ
حَتَّىٰ
عَادَ
كَٱلۡعُرۡجُونِ
ٱلۡقَدِيمِ
٣٩
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Sajid Bhutta
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:39
Subhan Allah,
The moon was beautiful today, especially in the morning. Reminded me of verses with the mention of the moon.
Reminded me of the reflection about the moon that I am going to share here.
Just as we don't praise the moon for the light it reflects, because we know the light is from the sun. And that is what Allah created.
But we are still amazed and appreciate the light, it reflects.
Likewise, we shouldn't praise the people extens...
Tazama zaidi
11
0
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 27 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:37-40
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
Tazama zaidi
8
0
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 33 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Tazama zaidi
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 43 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Tazama zaidi
9
2
Fariha Guncha
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 55:5-6, 36:38-40
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
Tazama zaidi
13
4
Luqman
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:39-40
Amazing how look at the evidences that are there in this Holy Book.
0
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata