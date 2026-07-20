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20
36:20
وجاء من اقصى المدينة رجل يسعى قال يا قوم اتبعوا المرسلين ٢٠
وَجَآءَ مِنْ أَقْصَا ٱلْمَدِينَةِ رَجُلٌۭ يَسْعَىٰ قَالَ يَـٰقَوْمِ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٢٠
وَجَآءَ
مِنۡ
أَقۡصَا
ٱلۡمَدِينَةِ
رَجُلٞ
يَسۡعَىٰ
قَالَ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٢٠
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Parveen Ahmed
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:20
Bismillah
In this ayah we learn that a man came running from the faraway saying , 'o my people, follow the messengers'.
Allah sent not one, not two but three messengers to do dawah and the people weren't accepting the message. Now this man came running and telling people to accept the message.
In our life we tend to neglect to invite our family and friends to the truth. We assume that they won't listen to me or they didn't listen to big scho...
Tazama zaidi
9
9
Aqtar Ummar
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:20, 3:79, 36:26-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
Tazama zaidi
17
6
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 33 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Tazama zaidi
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 34 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Tazama zaidi
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 43 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Tazama zaidi
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:20-21, 36:25
In Surah Yaseen, Allah tells us about the story of a town where Allah had sent three Messengers to remind people of the Oneness of Allah, but they still remained in disbelief and rejected the Messengers.
The story is talked about from verses 13 to 29 in the Surah. In this reflection, however, I will just mention some of the key points and then I will draw some lessons from them that are relevant for our own selves, which will simultaneously giv...
Tazama zaidi
20
15
A Siddiqui
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:20-21, 28:20
Both of these men are recorded as rushing from the farthest end of the city in order to give sincere advice. Both felt a sense of urgency to act quickly in order to warn others. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn disbelievers in the hopes that they could be protected from harm in the afterlife. One man felt the need to rush in order to warn a believer of potential harm in this life. Both of them didn't allow obstacles (distance in thi...
Tazama zaidi
32
3
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata