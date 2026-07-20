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19
36:19
قالوا طايركم معكم اين ذكرتم بل انتم قوم مسرفون ١٩
قَالُوا۟ طَـٰٓئِرُكُم مَّعَكُمْ ۚ أَئِن ذُكِّرْتُم ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ مُّسْرِفُونَ ١٩
قَالُواْ
طَٰٓئِرُكُم
مَّعَكُمۡ
أَئِن
ذُكِّرۡتُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
مُّسۡرِفُونَ
١٩
Tafsir
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Tafakari
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 33 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Tazama zaidi
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 34 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Tazama zaidi
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 43 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Tazama zaidi
9
2
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
wiki 50 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 7:130-131, 27:47, 36:18-19
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
Tazama zaidi
18
5
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata