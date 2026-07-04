فَأَخْرَجَ لَهُمْ عِجْلًا جَسَدًا لَّهُ خُوَارٌ (So he brought forth for them a calf, a body with a lowing sound. - 20:88) Some Commentators maintain that it was only a body without life and that the sound was produced by a special contrivance. But the majority of commentators believe that the calf in fact possessed signs of life.
فَقَالُوا هَـٰذَا إِلَـٰهُكُمْ وَإِلَـٰهُ مُوسَىٰ فَنَسِيَ (Then they said, "This is your god and the god of Musa, and he erred." - 20:88) Having carved a calf which could also produce a sound, Samiri and his friends said to the Bani Isra'il", "Here is your god and the god of Musa. It seems Musa (علیہ السلام) has forgotten, that is why he has gone elsewhere in search of god".