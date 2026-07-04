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Ta Ha
82
20:82
واني لغفار لمن تاب وامن وعمل صالحا ثم اهتدى ٨٢
وَإِنِّى لَغَفَّارٌۭ لِّمَن تَابَ وَءَامَنَ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا ثُمَّ ٱهْتَدَىٰ ٨٢
وَإِنِّي
لَغَفَّارٞ
لِّمَن
تَابَ
وَءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
٨٢
Tafsir
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Tafakari
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Hadithi
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Razia Zahra
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:35-37, 20:82
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I was reading the following ayats today, and it occurred to me that Allah azza wa jal had warned Adam Alahis salaam not to approach the tree or else he will be a wrongdoer. Yet, Satan managed to deceive them. But, I told myself ‘notice how Allah azza wa jal’ inspired Adam Alahis salaam with words seeking sincere repentance.
I have seen many individuals feel an enormous amount of shame and ...
Tazama zaidi
31
6
Sajid Bhutta
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 20:82
We all have a fear , the things we fear vary but there's always that thing which brings you to your edge.
And perhaps it drags you back to Allah.
If you recite Surah Taha and Pay attention to the often repeated words you will find Allah swt telling Musa A.S 'Do not fear'
And through this Surah, Allah swt is telling us the same , to not fear what is to come.
To not fear failure or rejection of the people. To not fear the tyrants we face or t...
Tazama zaidi
8
2
J Yousef
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 38:66, 40:42, 39:5, 71:10, 20:82
Imechapishwa kwa
The 99 Names of Allah
These Names comes from the same root: gh-f-r (غ-ف-ر), which linguistically means to cover and protect. When we say 'Rabby ighfir-ly'—which is usually translated to 'My Lord, forgive me'—what we are actually asking God Almighty for is to cover our sin and protect us from it. Sometimes we may feel that we have committed too many sins and made too many mistakes for God to forgive us. But God has a response to that, and that is that He is Al-Ghaffār....
Tazama zaidi
4
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata