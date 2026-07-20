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Saba
8
34:8
افترى على الله كذبا ام به جنة بل الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة في العذاب والضلال البعيد ٨
أَفْتَرَىٰ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًا أَم بِهِۦ جِنَّةٌۢ ۗ بَلِ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ فِى ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلضَّلَـٰلِ ٱلْبَعِيدِ ٨
أَفۡتَرَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
كَذِبًا
أَم
بِهِۦ
جِنَّةُۢۗ
بَلِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
فِي
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلضَّلَٰلِ
ٱلۡبَعِيدِ
٨
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Fuata
wiki 31 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 34:8
Bismillah
Many people think punishment is something that comes later, after death, after judgment. Something dramatic and unmistakable. But the Qur’an teaches us something deeper. It tells us that some people are already in punishment, even while they walk among us, even while life appears normal.
Allah says in Surah Saba, “Rather, those who do not believe in the Hereafter are in punishment and far astray.”
Notice the words carefully. It does...
Tazama zaidi
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