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Luqman
3
31:3
هدى ورحمة للمحسنين ٣
هُدًۭى وَرَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٣
هُدٗى
وَرَحۡمَةٗ
لِّلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Munther El-Alami
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:3-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
Tazama zaidi
15
3
R. Ebied
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 7:156, 14:7, 21:107, 31:1-3, 31:10, 1:7, 39:6
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
Tazama zaidi
12
2
Malik Qirtas
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:2-3
In these verses from Surah Luqman, the Quran is revealed as a book overflowing with both wisdom and mercy. These two qualities, while distinct, flow from the same divine source and are deeply intertwined within the Quran's purpose.
Wisdom, within the Quranic context, illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. It grants us sound judgment, deep understanding, and the ability to discern right from wrong. While, Mercy, as reflected in the Qura...
Tazama zaidi
10
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata