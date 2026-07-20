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25
31:25
ولين سالتهم من خلق السماوات والارض ليقولن الله قل الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٥
وَلَئِن سَأَلْتَهُم مَّنْ خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ لَيَقُولُنَّ ٱللَّهُ ۚ قُلِ ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ ۚ بَلْ أَكْثَرُهُمْ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٥
وَلَئِن
سَأَلۡتَهُم
مَّنۡ
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
لَيَقُولُنَّ
ٱللَّهُۚ
قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٥
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
R. Ebied
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 6:1, 30:18, 35:1, 29:63, 1:2, 64:1, 45:36, 34:1, 31:25
I was reflecting on the use of the word 'hamd', (praise) in the Quran, and I was drawn to how many of the verses that cite 'hamd' describe Allah in relation to the heavens and the earth and Lord of the Worlds. He (SwT) is described as The Creator, Owner, Originator, Lord of the heavens and the earth.
It makes me think that these verses remind us to praise The One who created everything in our existence, in our experiences, to praise Him for t...
Tazama zaidi
19
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata