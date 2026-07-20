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21
31:21
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم الى عذاب السعير ٢١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ يَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٢١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
يَدۡعُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٢١
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
A Siddiqui
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 40:42, 12:108, 35:6, 16:125, 10:25, 31:21
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
Tazama zaidi
56
25
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
Tazama zaidi
10
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata