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Luqman
18
31:18
ولا تصعر خدك للناس ولا تمش في الارض مرحا ان الله لا يحب كل مختال فخور ١٨
وَلَا تُصَعِّرْ خَدَّكَ لِلنَّاسِ وَلَا تَمْشِ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مَرَحًا ۖ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ كُلَّ مُخْتَالٍۢ فَخُورٍۢ ١٨
وَلَا
تُصَعِّرۡ
خَدَّكَ
لِلنَّاسِ
وَلَا
تَمۡشِ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مَرَحًاۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُحِبُّ
كُلَّ
مُخۡتَالٖ
فَخُورٖ
١٨
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Razia Zahra
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:18
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
Everyone holds importance to Allah. Everyone is a slave of Allah. The sinner could be the future saint, and the saint due to his pride can lose all his virtue due to his arrogance. Iblis lost all his virtue and his knowledge due to his ingratitude and arrogance. The best of men were once sinners but when Islam came to them they swallowed and wrestled with their pride. God’s pleasur...
Tazama zaidi
19
5
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:18
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Subhannalah! Soooo many thoughts are running through my head because of this verse. In a world where it is so easy to cross the thin line between confidence and arrogance,this verse is all we need to recentre. It really is scary thinking about it!
On the other hand,this is also reminds me of the videos I've watched about our dear Sheikh Muhammad Alshareef and how many many Imams came out to talk about his great level ...
Tazama zaidi
3
2
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
Tazama zaidi
10
0
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 22 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 67:3-4, 31:18-20
{ Strange are the ways of a believer for there is good in every affair of his and this is not the case with anyone else except in the case of a believer... } (Sahih Muslim, 2999)
I once asked a revert who'd declared his belief on that very day something. Teach me something from what you know. There is good in the affairs of a believer, and I thought he could teach me something of purity.
I didn't expect this single question to have overwhelmed ...
Tazama zaidi
6
0
Sirotum Daud
Fuata
wiki 24 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 41:34, 36:11, 31:17-18
A little under a year ago, there was this elder who went to sit by a this long table during a wedding reception with who I assume to be his grandson. The child now sat to his left, he'd notice this man to his right, elbows resting upon the table, staring blankly into his phone. Nonetheless, he continued to talk to the child.
The food would arrive from the left, those at the far left asked to pass it right. He attempts to pass it to the man on hi...
Tazama zaidi
9
0
Munther El-Alami
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:12-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
Tazama zaidi
7
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:16-19
﷽
Reflecting on the verses from Luqman’s advice to his son, we are reminded of Allah’s infinite knowledge and awareness. Even if something as small as a mustard seed were hidden deep within a rock or scattered in the vastness of the heavens or the earth, Allah would bring it forth.
Nothing escapes Him, no matter how insignificant or hidden it may seem.
Luqman advises his son to establish prayer, encourage good, and patiently endure challenges....
Tazama zaidi
7
3
Razia Zahra
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 31:18-19
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
I like buying gifts for people, or at least I thought I did. It so happened that I had bought a few gifts for the same person several times to receive no response. If I am being honest I felt quite hurt. This led me to feel upset with the recipient.
When you regularly reflect upon the Qur’an, you incline to check upon your heart more. I asked myself ‘what is it that I am really angry about...
Tazama zaidi
23
6
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata