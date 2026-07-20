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Fatir
43
35:43
استكبارا في الارض ومكر السيي ولا يحيق المكر السيي الا باهله فهل ينظرون الا سنت الاولين فلن تجد لسنت الله تبديلا ولن تجد لسنت الله تحويلا ٤٣
ٱسْتِكْبَارًۭا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَكْرَ ٱلسَّيِّئِ ۚ وَلَا يَحِيقُ ٱلْمَكْرُ ٱلسَّيِّئُ إِلَّا بِأَهْلِهِۦ ۚ فَهَلْ يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّا سُنَّتَ ٱلْأَوَّلِينَ ۚ فَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّتِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّتِ ٱللَّهِ تَحْوِيلًا ٤٣
ٱسۡتِكۡبَارٗا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَكۡرَ
ٱلسَّيِّيِٕۚ
وَلَا
يَحِيقُ
ٱلۡمَكۡرُ
ٱلسَّيِّئُ
إِلَّا
بِأَهۡلِهِۦۚ
فَهَلۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّا
سُنَّتَ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَۚ
فَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّتِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗاۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّتِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَحۡوِيلًا
٤٣
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Talha Majeed
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:38, 48:23, 35:43, 33:62, 40:85
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
Tazama zaidi
7
0
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 39 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
Tadabbur has taught me to pause from the seen world and to take a dive into the unseen, the unseen realities of previous nations destroyed for rejecting their messengers and the truth presented to them at the hands of noble prophets.
Reading the stories of ʿĀd, Thamūd, and others, we learn how these nations, despite their material success, were completely morally bankrupt. The recurring theme of messengers being sent to different communities thr...
Tazama zaidi
24
1
amna
Fuata
miaka 3 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
This ayat really caught my eye as I was reciting this morning, especially given what's happening in Palestine.
The Isreali state has for 65 years inflicted harm, pain, and injustice on Palestinians for decades - as a result of their arrogance on the land and evil plotting. Their evil plotting is however back firing on them given the social media war (as one example) where the truth is being told authentically, representing the oppressed voices/n...
Tazama zaidi
6
3
Sherene Mansor
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21:
'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
My mind immediately went to some evil that was uncovered in the country I am in and how the evil plotters were caught and brought to justice. Throughout the Quran, Allah lists all the evil plotters and their destruction. Thats sunnatullah, what Allah does.
How liberating it is to have this mindset. That Allah Has our backs. I do not have to worry or to overly conce...
Tazama zaidi
4
6
DrHaleema Anwar
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
Truth and good always dominates. Reflecting on this ayah, I realized how the plot of Faroh was 'backfired' on him. Slaughtering innocent babies so that no one could flip his dominion actually got him destroyed for his disobedience. The faroh was killing babies and in the larger scheme of plans Allah saved a baby eventually leading to the drowning of the Faroh.
People might to wrong to us,this does not mean that we respond in the same manner. We,...
Tazama zaidi
4
1
Abbas R.
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
The phrase 'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' implies:
1) Don't stress out if you are in a position of responsibility and someone wants to undermine you. You can just focus on your tasks.
2) If the 'evil plotting' did not backfire, then this is a sign that you and I have to check ourselves. Although it could backfires in the unseen and we have no knowledge of this. In this case, we have to rely on the words of Allah and check ourse...
Tazama zaidi
1
2
ماريا مرزوقي
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43, 8:30
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21: 'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
As one who loves planning, I have always been intrigued with Quran Surah 8 ayah 30 - I used to tell myself, as I look at my work calendar when the day begins at 8.30 AM in the morning, that '8.30' also means there is a greater planner than me, and that I better be truthful in my planning and not plot anything that can cause harm to the people around me. Those in the ...
Tazama zaidi
8
2
Wardah Abd Rahman
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 21:
'Evil plotting only backfires on those who plot' (35:43)
This ayah is a reminder to the nafs that evil plan only deprives you. Someone may feel that s/he can get away with her/his sins but s/he can’t feel in peace so long as s/he doesn’t fix it & repent. I have a feeling that the pure fitrah embedded in human makes one feel whether it is the right or wrong thing to do. Allah is the Most Just.
#QuranicMaxims
3
3
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:43
How confident are you in the law of gravity , that what goes up on earth must come down? It is a law of the universe created by Allah SWT, though he doesnt mention it in the Quran nor on the tongue of his messenger. And in addition, we find Allah caused the law to be broken by sending the Prophet SAW in israa wal mi3raj through the universe, and in addition to the fact Angels and Jinn dont seem to abide by the law the way we do. However the prom...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:42-43
This sounds familiar
1. 'Wallahi if I was in that kings position I would be just and spread islam', meanwhile in his own capabilities he is unjust with his business partners and family and does nothing to spread Islam
2. ' If I was that scholar I would speak truth to those tyrants' , meanwhile he lies for the smallest reasons to protect his interest in his personal life and doesnt forbid the smallest evils he sees in front of him out of fear f...
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3
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata