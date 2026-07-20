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20
35:20
ولا الظلمات ولا النور ٢٠
وَلَا ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتُ وَلَا ٱلنُّورُ ٢٠
وَلَا
ٱلظُّلُمَٰتُ
وَلَا
ٱلنُّورُ
٢٠
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Maryam Nazar
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 42:52, 35:20, 5:100
Just like the sunflower turn its beautiful face towards sunlight,we should always turn to the bright side.There will be too much of evil or dark side,but we should really try hard to look only towards the light.
The sunflower consistently look for light and turn towards it on a continuous basis.We should strive hard continuously to focus on light.Only by finding the light we can get rid off darknesses.
Sunflower is always happy when it is in th...
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