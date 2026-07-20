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Fatir
2
35:2
ما يفتح الله للناس من رحمة فلا ممسك لها وما يمسك فلا مرسل له من بعده وهو العزيز الحكيم ٢
مَّا يَفْتَحِ ٱللَّهُ لِلنَّاسِ مِن رَّحْمَةٍۢ فَلَا مُمْسِكَ لَهَا ۖ وَمَا يُمْسِكْ فَلَا مُرْسِلَ لَهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٢
مَّا
يَفۡتَحِ
ٱللَّهُ
لِلنَّاسِ
مِن
رَّحۡمَةٖ
فَلَا
مُمۡسِكَ
لَهَاۖ
وَمَا
يُمۡسِكۡ
فَلَا
مُرۡسِلَ
لَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٢
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Ali Ali
Fuata
wiki 27 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 12:45, 12:36, 35:2
Bismillāh.
Imagine being abandoned by those closest to you.
Not by strangers — but by the ones whose names you trusted.
You sit in the dark, alone, your thoughts heavier than the silence around you.
There is nowhere to go.
No one to turn to.
Then someone comes.
They lift you from the depth you were thrown into.
And instead of helping you…
they sell you.
Your freedom is taken.
Your comfort disappears.
You no longer belong to yourself.
Then y...
Tazama zaidi
20
0
R. Ebied
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:2
There is nothing that can withhold the mercy of Allah from showering upon you.
This verse portrays an image to me of a huge door of blessings opening for you that none can stop from reaching you.
Sometimes with our limited frame of mind, we can't imagine the goodness that can await us, if we can only set an intention or whisper a dua into the heavens that our heart yearns for.
Ask Al-Fattah, The Opener, to open for you His doors of blessings...
Tazama zaidi
19
0
sabah firdous
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:2
I had a habit of forming instant attachments with people I thought were good for my life, and when they wouldn't want to be in my life, it would bring to my knees. But recently I understood this concept that, whatever good they were supposed to bring into my life, they already have. Now it's their time to leave because Allah has written another source of mercy for me, and I'm blocking it by crying over a human, when the main Source of mercy never...
Tazama zaidi
17
5
DrHaleema Anwar
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 51:58, 22:78, 65:2, 35:2
The ultimate being we should be in constant pursuit of is Allah.
We should be afraid of living a life without Him. Fear should not be there when you know Allah is with you.
◾He is our 'ٱلْمَوْلَىٰ- Guardian' and 'ٱلنَّصِيرُ-helper'
◾When he opens doors no force can close
' مُمْسِكَ لَهَا وَمَا يُمْسِكْ فَلَا مُرْسِلَ لَهُۥ'.
◾He is the only one who makes exits for us-
'يَتَّقِ ٱللَّهَ يَجْعَل لَّهُۥ مَخْرَجًا'.
In this battle field of lif...
Tazama zaidi
5
2
Sundas Ejaz
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 65:7, 10:107, 35:2
Abu Obaid-al-Qasim - a famous scholar of hadith and fiqh (May Allah SWT have mercy on his soul) said: 'When I read these 4 ayat from the book of Allah SWT then it does not matter if I have everything I want, and if I have nothing from what I want - it does not affect me.' (The notes are taken from Dr. Haifaa's Learn, Love and Live the Quran course.)
Translation of the above verses:
And there is no creature on earth but that upon Allah is its pr...
Tazama zaidi
6
4
Rushana Roberts
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 35:1-5
Salman Farisi (RA) reported Allah's Messenger (peace be upon him) as saying: Verily, there is one hundred (parts of) mercy for Allah, and it is one part of this mercy by virtue of which there is a mutual love between the people and ninety-nine reserved for the Day of Resurrection.
(Sahih Muslim, Book 50, Hadith 23)
2
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata