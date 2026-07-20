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As-Sajdah
4
32:4
الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض وما بينهما في ستة ايام ثم استوى على العرش ما لكم من دونه من ولي ولا شفيع افلا تتذكرون ٤
ٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِى سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍۢ ثُمَّ ٱسْتَوَىٰ عَلَى ٱلْعَرْشِ ۖ مَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِهِۦ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا شَفِيعٍ ۚ أَفَلَا تَتَذَكَّرُونَ ٤
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
فِي
سِتَّةِ
أَيَّامٖ
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَرۡشِۖ
مَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
شَفِيعٍۚ
أَفَلَا
تَتَذَكَّرُونَ
٤
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Maha Ezzeddine
Fuata
miaka 7 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 32:4
Imechapishwa kwa
Muslim American Society
There are some profound descriptions of Our Lord in this surah, the Prostration.
So many times in this surah is He (swt) referred to as Our Lord, Their Lord. The same name we praise Him in sujood, 'Glory be to My Lord the most High.'
But this is the only verse in Surah As-Sajda where He is mentioned by His name.
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Allah...
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2
0
Raef
Fuata
miaka 7 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 32:4
Imechapishwa kwa
Muslim American Society
My reflection is specifically on the 'creation of the heavens and earth and ALL in between in 6 days'. By any measure this is an unfathomably ginormous feat…done by the All-Mighty…and yet it was done in 6 days. Not 1 day, or a second….Done by the One who when He says 'Be' , it is.
Once again Allah swt challenges our notion of time…and perhaps is forcing us to see that the only reason He created it in 6 days is because He wanted to…and that’s i...
Tazama zaidi
4
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata