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As-Sajdah
23
32:23
ولقد اتينا موسى الكتاب فلا تكن في مرية من لقايه وجعلناه هدى لبني اسراييل ٢٣
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا مُوسَى ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ فَلَا تَكُن فِى مِرْيَةٍۢ مِّن لِّقَآئِهِۦ ۖ وَجَعَلْنَـٰهُ هُدًۭى لِّبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٢٣
وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
فَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
مِرۡيَةٖ
مِّن
لِّقَآئِهِۦۖ
وَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
هُدٗى
لِّبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
٢٣
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Khalid Bashir
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 37:117, 7:145, 5:46, 11:17, 28:43, 32:23, 2:53, 40:53-54, 6:154, 5:43-44, 6:91, 46:12
The Qur'an is a book that describes itself. There is no other book that I have read or know of that describes itself in a manner with which the Qur'an speaks of its own uniqueness and eloquence. What is even more remarkable is that the Qur'an speaks of yet another glorious book in equally magnanimous and beautiful praiseful attributes—the Torah.
Some of these descriptions of the Torah in the Quran are listed here:
al-Furqan: Discerner/Distingu...
Tazama zaidi
6
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata