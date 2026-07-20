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As-Sajdah
11
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Amer Abbas
Fuata
miaka 7 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 32:10-14
Imechapishwa kwa
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
Tazama zaidi
9
3
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata