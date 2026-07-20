Ingia
Ingia
Ingia
Chagua Lugha
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saaffat
26
37:26
بل هم اليوم مستسلمون ٢٦
بَلْ هُمُ ٱلْيَوْمَ مُسْتَسْلِمُونَ ٢٦
بَلۡ
هُمُ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
مُسۡتَسۡلِمُونَ
٢٦
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Ilham Amin
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 37:26, 43:69
˹those˺ who believed in Our signs and ˹fully˺ submitted ˹to Us˺.
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
I was trying to teach my niece how to swim, and I started explaining to her how to float. I told her to let go of her fear, to surrender to the water, to trust that the water will keep her afloat, to let go and let float. And as I kept saying these words to her, I was reminded of this ayah and the fact that Allah asks us to FULLY surrender to ...
Tazama zaidi
10
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata