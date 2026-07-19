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Ar-Rum
46
30:46
ومن اياته ان يرسل الرياح مبشرات وليذيقكم من رحمته ولتجري الفلك بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ٤٦
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٤٦
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦٓ
أَن
يُرۡسِلَ
ٱلرِّيَاحَ
مُبَشِّرَٰتٖ
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم
مِّن
رَّحۡمَتِهِۦ
وَلِتَجۡرِيَ
ٱلۡفُلۡكُ
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
وَلِتَبۡتَغُواْ
مِن
فَضۡلِهِۦ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٤٦
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
wiki 5 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:46
I was sitting on a bench, and the wind was stronger than usual as it was blowing into my face, but I was enjoying that.
I reflected that the way that I faced the wind is also the way that I should face life. I should let life softly touch me, the way that I allowed the strong winds to softly filter through me. I don't have to resist what's coming. I don't always have to be so alert or defensive. I don't have to try to seem as if I am greater, sm...
Tazama zaidi
27
15
Sarah R
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:46
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
And one of His signs is that He sends the winds, ushering in good news ˹of rain˺ so that He may give you a taste of His mercy, and that ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful. (30:46)
Raindrops fall, giving...
Tazama zaidi
3
0
Umar Shariff
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:46
Have you tasted it?
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ
'...so that He may give you a taste of His mercy,..' (Qur'aan 30:46)
Some love to pray longer & Some see it as a burden
Some enjoy reading the Qur'aan & Some think it to be boring
Some constantly remember Allah & Some always need a reminder
Some give charity seeking His face without hesitation & Some cringe every time
Some look forward to meeting Allah in their Qiyaam every night & Som...
Tazama zaidi
6
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata